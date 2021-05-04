KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX will attempt to add to its Starlink satellite network today with a mid-afternoon launch from Kennedy Space Center.

A Falcon 9 rocket is poised at Pad 39A for a liftoff at 3:01 p.m. ET, carrying another batch of mini-satellites. Once in orbit, they'll join the more than 2,000 already providing broadband internet to underserved areas around the world.

This is SpaceX's second Starlink launch in a week; last Wednesday, the company launched 60 satellites from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

SpaceX expects much of its network, comprising tens of thousands of Starlink satellites, to be completed by the end of this year.

The 45th Weather Squadron says weather conditions should be 80% favorable in the launch area this afternoon.

