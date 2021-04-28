CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — SpaceX plans to send another round of Starlink satellites into orbit late Wednesday night.

A Falcon 9 rocket is set to lift off from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 11:44 p.m. ET, with 60 of the mini-satellites aboard. It's the 25th Starlink mission. It's an instantaneous window.

The rocket's first stage booster has been used for six previous launches, according to SpaceX. The company hopes to recover it again and will try to land it on one of its drone ships in the Atlantic Ocean.

As of Wednesday afternoon, weather conditions were forecast to be 80% favorable at launch time, according to the 45th Weather Squadron. The main concern was liftoff winds.

Starlink is SpaceX's growing broadband internet network. Eventually, it will comprise tens of thousands of orbiting satellites that will help bring high-speed internet access to underserved areas around the world. The service is available in some areas right now, and the company aims to have much of the network up and running by the end of this year.

The small Starlink satellites, which SpaceX says are 60 times closer to Earth than traditional satellites, can occasionally be spotted crossing the night sky.

Later this week, SpaceX hopes to bring back the four Crew-1 astronauts from the International Space Station.

Spectrum News stations in Florida will broadcast the launch live. Tune to the Spectrum News app live stream to watch it live.