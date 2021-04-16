Nearly a year after announcing that three companies would compete for the chance to build the Human Landing System, NASA’s next vehicle to land humans on the Moon, NASA announced Friday that SpaceX would win that contract.

Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin and Huntsville, Ala.-based company Dynetics were also bidding for the contract, which is part of NASA’s Artemis program to return astronauts to the lunar surface in 2024.

A component of NASA's Artemis program, the Human Landing System will take astronauts from lunar orbit to the lunar surface and back.

It has been a good week for California-based SpaceX since it was just two days after space robotics company Astrobotic Technology, Inc. selected its Falcon Heavy rocket for the 2023 water-seeking Volatiles Investigating Polar Exploration Rover (VIPER) mission.

The announcement comes just over two weeks after SpaceX’s Starship Serial Number (SN11) prototype ship had its fourth and most recent high-altitude flight test March 30.

And next Thursday, the company is set to carry four astronauts to the International Space Station.

Musk may have had some heads up on one of the two lunar announcements before they became public. On Saturday, he simply tweeted “… going to moon very soon.”

NASA announced its selection of the three companies on April 30, 2020, under the Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships (NextSTEP-2) announcement. The combined value for developing their designs was $967 million for the 10-month base period.

The Human Landing System program is being overseen by NASA’s Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville.

Dynetics’ bid

Dynetics said its Human Lunar Landing System could be fully integrated on the Space Launch System (SLS) Block 1B vehicle. It can also be flown aboard United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan Centaur rocket for commercial launches.

On Thursday, NASA’s Launch Services Program added the Vulcan Centaur to its Launch Services II indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract.

“Vulcan Centaur, a single core vehicle, will support challenging missions with unique second stage capabilities unmatched in the industry and we look forward to a continued partnership with NASA LSP,” ULA CEO Tory Bruno said in a statement.

Vulcan Centaur is set to have its first launch in 2021.

In January, Dynetics announced its completion of the HLS Continuation Review, during which it submitted details on its early designs to NASA.

The company has been testing its main engines at its propulsion site and at Marshall Space Flight Center.

Blue Origin’s bid

Blue Origin partnered with Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Draper in what they collectively called the “National Team” to develop its lander. Blue Moon would also be able to integrate into the SLS as well as the Vulcan Centaur and Blue Origin’s New Glenn rocket.

Lockheed developed the reusable Ascent Element vehicle, Northrop Grumman is in charge of the Transfer Element vehicle and Draper leads the descent guidance and provides flight avionics.