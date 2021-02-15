10:50 p.m. update: Due to unfavorable weather Sunday night, officials are now targeting Monday, February 15 at 10:59 p.m. EST for Falcon 9's launch of 60 Starlink satellites.

CAPE CANAVERAL - Destination Space -- are you feeling the 'launch love' as we round out Valentine's Day?

Falcon 9 was set to go Sunday night



We are a short time away from a rocket lifting off from our Space Coast.



It's been a day of off and on rain in north Brevard County -- but what matters is what we will see when Space X attempts to launch at 11:21 pm.

The Falcon 9 is ready to go at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station Pad 40.

And the commercial company is set to send up another batch of 60 Starlink satelllites to join its ever growing orbital broadband internet network.

The team has nearly 1,100 of them in its sights, as beta testing has begun in some areas around the world.

Space X's secondary mission is bringing back the rocket's first stage booster to land on a drone ship out at sea, with the goal of using it on future missions.

Weather is a big factor, standing at just 40 percent favorable for the 11:21 pm liftoff.

