KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — On Thursday, SpaceX is preparing the Falcon 9 rocket to send up a classified satellite for the U.S. government on the last scheduled flight of 2020.

Space lovers may hear a sonic boom



The launch window for the NROL-108 mission opens from 9:45 a.m. EST to noon as the nearly 230-foot-tall Falcon 9 rocket is poised for launch at the Kennedy Space Center Pad 39A. Originally, the launch was supposed to start at 9 a.m. EST>

The Falcon 9 will be sending up the National Reconnaissance Office’s NROL-108 satellite.

Not much is known about the top-secret payload that will be heading up to orbit, except that the NRO stated, “NROL-108 supports NRO’s overall national security mission to provide intelligence data” for the nation’s intelligence community and the Department of Defense.

It is the second such satellite launched in a week. The NROL-44 mission headed up on a United Launch Alliance Delta IV Heavy last Thursday.

Meantime, space lovers on Thursday should get ready for a sonic boom Space Coast.

Minutes after liftoff, the Falcon 9 first stage booster will head back to Earth for a date with Landing Zone One at the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The boom will ring out as the rocket slows to below supersonic speeds.

If successful, it will be the fifth launch and landing for this booster.

If the launch has to be pushed back, the next liftoff attempt will be Friday, December 18, with the three-hour launch window opening at 9 a.m. EST, stated SpaceX.

