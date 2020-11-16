In just a few hours, the four astronauts who blasted off from Kennedy Space Center on Sunday night are due to arrive at the International Space Station.

What You Need To Know 4 astronauts expected to dock with ISS late Monday night Eastern time



They're expected to stay on International Space Station for 6 months



SpaceX plans 7 more Dragon missions to ISS, including 1 involving Tom Cruise



RELATED: 4 Astronauts Lift Off From KSC on NASA's 1st Commercial Crew Mission to ISS

Once their SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule docks, the ISS will be the new home for the Crew-1 mission crew for several months.

NASA astronauts Mike Hopkins, Victor Glover, Shannon Walker, and Japanese space agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi are expected to arrive at 11 p.m. ET Monday to begin a six-month stay.

"We're not done yet. We need to keep going," said Kathy Leuders, NASA Associate Administrator for Human Exploration. "That spacecraft is out there with those four precious crew members on it."

Overall, it was a solid countdown Sunday at Launch Pad 39A, from where space shuttles once launched. But there were a few hiccups pre- and post-launch. Mission crews had to deal with a hatch problem after the four-member crew boarded the Crew Dragon spacecraft: Sensors showed a foreign object in the seal, but the SpaceX team was able to remove it and reseal the hatch.

After launch, controllers detected an on-orbit pressure spike involving the capsule's cooling system. But they were able to resolve the issue. Then, a software problem affected propellant line heaters within the spacecraft's thrusters. The team was able to reactivate all four heaters, and the journey to the ISS continued.

The orbiting outpost is becoming a very busy place. When the Crew-1 team arrives late Monday night, they'll join the existing three-member crew, increasing the ISS occupancy to seven for the first time in its history.

The hatch opening and welcome ceremony is set for 1:40 a.m. ET Tuesday.

SpaceX says that over the next 15 months, it plans seven more Dragon missions there. Two are Crew-2 and Crew-3, plus four cargo missions for NASA.

"We will be flying the Crew-2 in about 4 1/2 months, and then Crew-3 possibly six months later," SpaceX President and CEO Gwynne Shotwell said.

The remaining flight is for Axiom Space, a company that earlier this year announced a contract with SpaceX to fly a privately-trained astronaut and three private citizens on the first fully private mission to the ISS in late 2021. One of those private astronauts possibly could be actor Tom Cruise, who plans to launch to space aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft for a stay at the orbiting outpost while filming a movie.