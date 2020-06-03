KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX plans to make another launch from the Space Coast on Wednesday night, just days after its successful launch of its crewed capsule .

If all goes as planned, a Falcon 9 rocket will send a new batch of Starlink satellites into orbit. This latest bunch of 60 satellites will join hundreds of others, all designed to connect remote parts of the world to the internet.

It is SpaceX’s eighth mission to send the satellites into space.

The launch window begins at 9:25 p.m., EDT, according to the 45th Space Wing.

The 45th Weather Squadron gave the launch a 70 percent chance of favorable conditions for the launch.

The launch will take place at the famed Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

Wednesday evening’s launch comes days after SpaceX made history by being the first commercial company to send NASA astronauts into space. The last time NASA astronauts were sent into space from U.S. soil was in 2011 during the final shuttle mission.

Watch the SpaceX Launch Live