WHITE SANDS MISSILE RANGE, N.M. — Boeings Starliner is returning to Earth on Sunday morning, six days ahead of schedule and without going to the International Space Station due to a timing issue.

Friday's launch from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station sent the unmanned spacecraft into the wrong orbit.

NASA officials say there was a critical burn that burned too much fuel that prevented Starliner from reaching the ISS and it was related to a timing issue.

Despite it not making its destination, they say things are going well, with all the instruments working and able to collect valuable data from the mission.

Officials say if an astronaut had been on board, the Starliner could have made it to the space station.

"I think the challenge here was the timing signal and the good thing is fairly early in this process understand it and we can get it fixed. So I think that is positive," said Jim Chilton, the senior vice president of the Boeings' Space and Launch division.

The Starliner will be go into a deorbit burn at 7:23 a.m. ET. It will be moving 25 times the speed of sound at entry interface and then the parachute will open at the 35,000-ft. altitude range.

The Starliner will be landing at White Sands Space Harbor on White Sands Missile Range in New Mexico and it is set to land at 7:57 a.m. ET.







Watch The Landing