CAPE CANAVERAL AIR FORCE STATION, Fla. — Space lovers will get a treat on Wednesday afternoon as the Falcon 9 is scheduled to liftoff from the space coast.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to deliver the next commercial cargo resupply mission to the International Space Station.

The cargo will be delivered on a Dragon spacecraft and includes science experiments, supplies and equipment.

The Dragon spacecraft supporting this mission previously flew in support of our fourth and eleventh commercial resupply missions pic.twitter.com/P6ceGX9Pz1 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 26, 2019

The launch time is set for 12:51 p.m.