KENNEDY SPACE CENTER — A power supply problem that has plagued the International Space Station for the last few days has been resolved on Thursday, according to NASA, which says it is looking forward to a SpaceX-delivery launch on Friday.

Robotic arm replaced a part that helps power the ISS

ISS crew of 6 are safe, NASA says

The problem had to be fixed before SpaceX can launch a cargo capsule to the ISS, which is now set for early Friday morning.

Controllers in Houston used the space station's robotic arm to replace a part that powers two of the eight power channels on the station.

"This morning, Robotics Ground Controllers in Mission Control Houston successfully completed an operation to remove a failed Main Bus Switching Unit-3 and replace it with a spare. The MBSU in question had failed on April 29 and reduced the station’s power supply by about 25 percent," NASA stated in a news release on Thursday morning.

NASA wants the space station to be at full power to support the Dragon cargo capsule's capture and berthing.

NASA says the crew of six on board the space station are safe.

SpaceX will launch Dragon on a Falcon 9 rocket Friday at 3:11 a.m. from the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

The capsule is carrying 5,500 pounds of supplies and science experiments for the ISS.

SpaceX will attempt to land the first-stage booster on its drone ship, just 17 miles off the coast of Cape Canaveral.

The 45th Weather Squadron's forecast shows rain and clouds could dampen Friday's launch attempt. There is just a 40 percent chance of favorable weather conditions at the time of liftoff.