CAPE CANAVERAL — United Launch Alliance is preparing for its first launch of the year from the Space Coast.

WGS satellite provides data for drones

Tonight's launch window opens at 6:56 p.m. EST

A Delta IV rocket will blast off Friday night, setting the stage for what could be a historical year for ULA.

On board the Delta IV is a satellite for the U.S. Air Force.

It is the 10th Wideband Global SATCOM or WGS satellite.

It will provide communications for the US military and our allies around the world.

Up in orbit, these satellites provide data for drones and help military leaders communicate with troops in war zones.

A big aspect of these satellites is their ability to avoid adversaries trying to jam their signal. The Boeing-built satellite is able to shape its beam to avoid the jammer and keep the warfighter informed.

Tonight's launch is the Space Coast kick off to @ulalaunch's busy year. I'll tell you what's in store for the Delta IV and also the Atlas V, this am on @MyNews13. pic.twitter.com/0Mq5TOettN — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) March 15, 2019

Friday's launch window opens at 6:56 p.m. EST and extends until 9:05 pm.

The rocket is taking off from Space Launch Complex 37 at the Cape Canaveral Air Force Station.

There is an 80 percent chance of favorable weather conditions at the time of liftoff.

ULA is preparing for its next launch as well. Its Atlas V rocket will launch the Boeing CST-100 Starliner.

NASA contracted Boeing, like SpaceX, to carry humans to and from the International Space Station.

The Starliner will undergo its first uncrewed test launch on the ULA rocket as soon as next month.

A specific date has not been set yet, but once it is it will be appear here .

It could set the stage for astronauts launching on the Atlas V by the end of the year.