CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — The SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station early Friday morning and is expected to make the first splashdown off the Florida coast in 50 years.

This is the final big test for the Crew Dragon on this demonstration mission, and if everything goes smoothly with the splashdown, we could see humans launching on Crew Dragon this summer.

Crew Dragon launched from Kennedy Space Center on Saturday, and it had a perfect docking at the International Space Station on Sunday.

The hatch closing went well Thursday, and the undocking was smooth sailing at 2:32 a.m. ET Friday.

Departure Confirmed! At 2:32am ET, @SpaceX's #CrewDragon spacecraft undocked from the @Space_Station. The spacecraft is slowly maneuvering away from our orbital laboratory into an orbital track that will return it and its cargo safely to Earth. Watch: https://t.co/ZuxLDtzW9c pic.twitter.com/LjSzWjyBOY — NASA (@NASA) March 8, 2019

It will take about 35 to 40 minutes for Crew Dragon to re-enter the Earth's atmosphere.

Now the last critical test: Coming back down to Earth in one piece.

SpaceX warns there's a lot that could go wrong, especially with the parachute landing into the Atlantic Ocean, something that has not been seen since Apollo 9.

It has been nearly 50 years to the day since a spacecraft designed to carry human has splashed down in the Atlantic Ocean after a mission. That mission of Apollo 9 on March 13. pic.twitter.com/jza5q28y1I — NASA Commercial Crew (@Commercial_Crew) March 8, 2019

"Parachutes are new. Will the parachutes deploy correctly? Will the system guide Dragon to the right location?" wondered SpaceX founder and CEO Elon Musk.

This Crew Dragon has four parachutes — the older version of Dragon that carried cargo had three.

SpaceX has done testing, but this time, Crew Dragon will splash down some 230 miles off Florida's Space Coast.

Not since Apollo 9 on March 13, 1969 have we seen a spacecraft splash down in the Atlantic Ocean following a mission to space. Most of NASA's missions, and all of SpaceX's Cargo Dragon missions, have splashed down in the Pacific Ocean.

NASA has avoided the Atlantic, becaues of trajectory of the spacecraft takes it over populated areas. But SpaceX and NASA have run several models and simulators to make sure Crew Dragon lands at sea.

"We've worked hand-in-hand with SpaceX to look at the spacecraft, how it's composed, how it flies. They run models and simulations of how it lands," said Steve Stich, NASA's launch manager for the commercial crew program. "We have an independent modeling system that we employ, so we went through that whole process to ensure the safety of the public relative to landing."

The splashdown is expected to happen at 8:45 a.m. ET Friday. A SpaceX boat will recover Crew Dragon within an hour of splashdown and should bring it into Port Canaveral sometime Saturday.

After its arrival back at port, NASA and SpaceX will review data. The same Crew Dragon capsule will be used for an in-flight abort test. That will have the capsule launch on a Falcon 9 and then moments after launch, a planned abort will happen to see how the spacecraft can use its thrusters to safely decouple from the rocket.

If that test is successful, Demonstration Flight 2 is set for July, for which NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley have been training for a historic manned mission.

