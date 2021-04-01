SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Seminole County’s former tax collector Joel Greenberg is now facing new charges in an ongoing federal investigation.
- Joel Greenberg accused of embezzling more than $400K, fraudulently obtaining more than $432K in loans meant to help small businesses
- 33 federal counts in all
- Hearing set for April 8 at 1 p.m. in Orlando
He is now accused of embezzlement and defrauding the Seminole County Tax Collector's Office and Seminole County.
Prosecutors say he embezzled more than $400,000, using the money to buy things like crypto-currency and personal items, including autographed Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant memorabilia.
Greenberg is also accused of resurrecting two defunct companies after he was arrested last year, then fraudulently obtaining more than $432,000 in Economic Injury Disaster Loans meant to help small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
Prosecutors say he conspired with a Small Business Administration employee and someone else to submit those false loan claims.
Greenberg was initially arrested last year on federal charges related to sex trafficking of a child and an alleged identity theft scheme against a political foe. He faces 33 counts now in all.
A hearing on the new counts is set for April 8 at 1 p.m. in Orlando. Greenberg is not required to be present.