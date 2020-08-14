ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An AMBER Alert has been issued Friday for a 16-year-old girl from Orange County, who the Orange County Sheriff's Office says may have been abducted.

What You Need To Know

  • Florida Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Orange County

  • Orange County deputies suspect she may have been abducted by a man

  • Man reportedly seen forcing teen into a vehicle at a gas station on Goldenrod Road

Investigators say around 7:03 a.m. Friday, an unidentified Hispanic male, in his mid-forties and about 5-feet-6-inches tall, was seen forcing a 16-year-old girl into a vehicle at a gas station on the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the teen’s name is not yet known, though she is described as a white or Hispanic female with long brown hair, who is 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 135 pounds.

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a red, baggy t-shirt and dark pants, while the man was last seen wearing a white V-neck shirt and shorts.

FDLE says the two may be traveling in a 2004, gray Toyota Rav4, with the Florida tag number 504RXA, with a broken rear passenger window.  A spare tire is also attached to the vehicle’s rear.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.