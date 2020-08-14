ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An AMBER Alert has been issued Friday for a 16-year-old girl from Orange County, who the Orange County Sheriff's Office says may have been abducted.

What You Need To Know Florida Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old girl from Orange County



Orange County deputies suspect she may have been abducted by a man





Man reportedly seen forcing teen into a vehicle at a gas station on Goldenrod Road

Investigators say around 7:03 a.m. Friday, an unidentified Hispanic male, in his mid-forties and about 5-feet-6-inches tall, was seen forcing a 16-year-old girl into a vehicle at a gas station on the 3200 block of South Goldenrod Road.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says the teen’s name is not yet known, though she is described as a white or Hispanic female with long brown hair, who is 5-feet-6-inches and weighs 135 pounds.

Detectives are looking for this man who is suspected of possibly abducting the female earlier this morning. If you have seen them, or this Toyota RAV-4 (TAG: 504RXA) please call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/q9BlRLoFYQ — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) August 14, 2020

The 16-year-old was last seen wearing a red, baggy t-shirt and dark pants, while the man was last seen wearing a white V-neck shirt and shorts.

FDLE says the two may be traveling in a 2004, gray Toyota Rav4, with the Florida tag number 504RXA, with a broken rear passenger window. A spare tire is also attached to the vehicle’s rear.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Orange County Sheriff's Office at 866-858-7233 or 911.