SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission needs help with a deadly hit-and-run that took place on Lake Monroe on Saturday morning.

What You Need To Know Authorities are searching for a light-colored fishing boat



Reid McMenamy died after being struck by a boat



Anyone with information should call FWC at: 1-407-275-4150



At around 10:30 a.m., Lake Mary resident Reid McMenamy was in an 11-foot Yamaha boat when it was struck by a 15 to 20-foot “fishing vessel” operated by a white male, according to a FWC report.

After the crash, the male in the light-colored fishing vessel with a single black motor left the scene and was seen heading east on Lake Monroe, the report stated.

The 43-year-old McMenamy was helped by two good Samaritan vessels that stopped and gave aid. McMenamy was taken to the Wayside boat ramp in Sanford and he was taken to the Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford.

However, he died at the hospital. His injuries included lacerations, open skull fracture to the back of the head and his left arm was dislocated, described the report.

His Yamaha boat suffered damage and possible white paint transfer and prop marks, noted the report.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office and the Seminole County Fire Rescue responded to the scene and sheriff officials are doing an investigation.

The FWC is asking if anyone who has any information regarding what happened or if someone comes across a boat with fresh damage or paint transfer in the colors of red, white and black to notify the FWC at 1-407-275-4150.