ORMOND BEACH, Fla. — The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Ormond Beach where a man and woman were killed by police in what was described as a "shootout."

Ormond Beach Police told Spectrum News 13 officers responded to a disturbance with a firearm call on North Beach Street at around 3:30 p.m. today.

Officers confirmed to us that a man and woman were shot and killed by police.

They have not confirmed yet whether the two were armed.

“When officers got on scene for the disturbance, the situation escalated. I don’t have the information for you right on hand. It became a shootout, two suspects are dead, a man and a woman,” said Ormond Beach Public Information Officer Keith Walker.

FDLE is taking over the investigation as is customary with officer involved shootings.

Detectives say the investigation could last weeks.

Officers have a stretch of North Beach Street blocked off, but they have not specify how long it will be closed.