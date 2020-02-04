KISSIMMEE, Fla. — The property owner of a Kissimmee motel where people are living without utilities will be facing a judge Tuesday afternoon.

Mary Nguyen is the owner of Lake Cecile Inn and Suites on U.S. 192 in Kissimmee.

A judge has ordered Nguyen to pay more than $25,000 in unpaid utility bills.

However, on Tuesday afternoon, she could face some trouble if those are not paid as Tuesday's hearing follows a month or so of legal proceedings.

In December, a lawyer representing one of the tenants of Lake Cecile Inn and Suites filed a temporary injunction against the hotel.

During that hearing, the judge ordered Nguyen to pay the bills.

The issue has affected about 30 families living in the property.

The Osceola County Building Department's also deemed the hotel unsafe because of no working fire alarms or sprinklers.

Last month, officials say someone set a room on fire while people were sleeping .

Meantime, business manager Teena Conley who recently took over the operations says they are working hard to make sure the utilities are back on and she is promising a renovation.

There is no word if that has happened yet.