KISSIMMEE, Fla. — There was a fire at a closed Kissimmee inn, but a man alleged that deputies abused other residents during the early morning hours on Tuesday.

Hotel resident claims "cops" beat a pregnant woman

Inn owner says fire was intentionally set by evicted tenant

According to the Osceola County Fire Rescue, the fire happened at the Lake Cecile Inn & Suites, located on 4900 West Irlo Bronson Memorial Highway. Spectrum News 13 was told that five families had to be relocated due to the fire and were moved to an adjacent property temporarily.

While not much has been released, Roman Rios told Spectrum News 13 that someone set a room on fire while people were sleeping and a neighbor woke the others up.

Rios, who says he has lived at the inn for a year, alleged that while residents were huddled away from the fire, "and the cops all come with force and trying to force everyone towards the front. We're trying to tell the police, 'We're going to go. We don't need you to cause force. We're going to move."

"All they did was they tased somebody with no reason. They put everybody on the ground. They hit a pregnant lady when she don't even speak English and she was trying to help somebody over there," Rios alleged, who later added, "They beat on her. Three cops jumped on her."

People were upset over law enforcement's alleged handling of the residents, Rios said, who added that the "cops" allegedly told them that if the people did not leave that they would be taken away "in a cop car."

According to photos and videos posted by Spectrum News 13 reporter Asher Wildman, the Osceola County Sheriff's Office deputies were on the scene, but it is currently not clear if there are other law enforcement at the inn. Spectrum News 13 has not had a chance to speak with law enforcement over Rios' allegations.

Rios also claimed that law enforcement told him on Monday that they would do a sweep of the area to get the residents out and he feels the fire was intentionally set.

While at the scene, inn owner Teena Conley told Spectrum News 13 that she feels the fire was set by an evicted tenant as retaliation.

A manager of the hotel alleges that a man seen in a Twitter video being taken away started the fire, however, Spectrum News 13 has not confirmed this information with authorities yet.

According to manager of Lake Cecile Inn this is video of man who started the fire getting arrested. She said name not provided, but she does say he is a tenant. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/4u9pp1eWkw — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) January 14, 2020

Owner of Lake Cecile tells me she believes this fire was started by an evicted tenant as retaliation. More coming on @MyNews13 #News13Osceola pic.twitter.com/Nug5xl9CIC — Spectrum News Asher Wildman (@AsherWildman13) January 14, 2020

In November, more than 20 families at the Lake Cecile Inn & Suites were evicted as the hotel was going to close for renovations.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority shut off the power at the hotel that is closing its doors for renovations. Management put up a notice to vacate in November, giving tenants about two weeks to get out.

Toho Water Authority also put up notices that it was shutting down its services back in December.

Toho Water Authority reported to Spectrum News 13 that Lake Cecile Inn & Suites owes the company $7,337.99.