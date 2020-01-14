CELEBRATION, Fla. — Four people are dead in a home in the Disney-developed town of Celebration and one man is in custody, confirmed the Osceola County Sheriff's Office.

While deputies confirmed the four people dead and a person is in custody on Tuesday morning to Spectrum News 13, not much more has been released regarding the death investigation at 202 Reserve Place.

During a news conference on Monday, Sheriff Russ Gibson said that deputies were called out to the home at about 9 a.m. that morning.

Gibson said it is an isolated incident, and "all parties involved in this investigation are accounted for." He offered no other details.

Authorities have no released any names, but Spectrum News was able to gather information about the home .

Court records show that in late December, the owner of the home filed an eviction notice against the man and woman who live there.

Property records also link the address where the death investigation is taking place to a condominium building at a nearby location, where a forensics unit and another Sheriff's Office unit were working. Investigators have not said if or how that location is involved.