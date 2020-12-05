NATIONWIDE — Two Senate run-off elections in Georgia will decide the balance of power on Capitol Hill for the next two years and both parties are pulling all the stops.

Vice President Mike Pence attended a rally in Savannah to support Republican senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

President Donald Trump is expected to visit Georgia on Sunday.

See you tonight at 7PM, Georgia! pic.twitter.com/gMYtLGGqzI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2020

Republicans need to win one seat to keep their Senate majority.

For the Democrats, former President Barack Obama is hoping his star power can turn the tides.

He attended a virtual event for challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

If Democrats win both seats on the January 5 election, the Senate will be split 50-50, with future Vice President Kamala Harris as the tie-breaking vote.