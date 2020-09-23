ORLANDO, Fla. — March for Our Lives (MFOL) is organizing protests nationwide outside senators’ state offices, urging them not to confirm a new Supreme Court justice before Inauguration Day.

What You Need To Know March for Our Lives plans to protest outside of Sen. Rubio's Orlando office on Wednesday





Since Justice Ruth Ginsburg died, some groups do not want conservative justice



A college student is worried about gun violence protections, women’s rights

The movement to end gun violence will hold several protests Wednesday evening in major cities across the country, including Orlando.

Alyssa Ackbar, a college sophomore who directs MFOL’s Florida chapter, told Spectrum News the Supreme Court vacancy, “brings about a lot of trouble for our movement.”

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the women's rights champion and leader of the court's liberal bloc and feminist icon, died last week at the age of 87 from metastatic pancreatic cancer.

Ackbar is worried a conservative justice appointment would loosen gun violence protections, as well as women’s rights and immigrants’ rights.

So she led efforts to organize an evening protest outside U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s office in Orlando, hoping to gather as many people on the ground and virtually.

“Email your senators, write letters, do something, because if the Senate goes through with this, it’s going to be disastrous for a lot of us,” she said.

Per the constitution, the president has the power to nominate a Supreme Court justice, which the Senate can accept or reject. The Senate has a Republican majority.