ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Officials in Orange County are encouraging residents to take the 2020 Census ahead of next week’s deadline.

The city of Orlando is hosting a census drive-thru at 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday and Wednesday, at the Englewood Neighborhood Center. People who come will be handed sanitized tablets to fill out the roughly five-minute questionnaire.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings is pushing residents to take the census, which impacts how much funding is allocated for programs including emergency services and infrastructure, as well as schools and hospitals.

“If there’s an undercount, then that adversely impacts us in many ways for the next decade,” Demings said.

The census also determines how many representatives each state has in Congress.

As of Tuesday, Orange County had a self-response rate of 64 percent, 1 percentage point above the state’s average.

The questionnaire can be securely filled out online.

Orange County also has secure census kiosks at its seven community centers. Census takers are following up with non-responding households.

The deadline to complete the census is September 30.