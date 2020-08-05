&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

With two big elections just around the corner, voting by mail has become a hot-button topic. What's the process, and is it secure? Lake County Supervisor of Elections Alan Hays explains to Ybeth Bruzual, Greg Angel, and Gary Darling why mail-in ballots are secure. He also delves into Russian meddling in Florida's last big election.



Plus, Greg recounts a recent kayaking trip to a state park, where he helped some kids who had fallen out of a canoe.

About The Show

Political figures and influencers are often heard in brief bites that don’t capture the context of the whole story. “Central Florida: Beyond the Soundbite” expands the conversation with these newsmakers along the I-4 corridor and beyond. Join award-winning Spectrum News 13 anchor and Orlando Woman of the Year Ybeth Bruzual, political reporter Greg Angel, and veteran producer Gary Darling for a must-hear interview each week and learn about the issues affecting Central Florida.

