STATEWIDE — Volusia County is telling voters to bring their own pens. Marion County is telling voters to bring their own sanitary items. Pinellas County is changing polling places.

Early voting is underway for the March 17 presidential preference primary. For county elections offices, that means taking steps to make sure everyone can vote and only come away with a sticker, rather than an illness.

Here is how statewide steps to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 are affecting voting in Florida's Central Florida and Tampa area counties.

Wednesday, March 12

Manatee County polling locations combining

Manatee County Supervisor of Elections Michael Bennett announced Wednesday that the county would be combining a small number of precincts on Election Day "in order to efficiently and effectively place the poll workers who are willing and able to work this election," according to a statement from Bennett's office.

The following precincts will be affected:

VOTERS IN Precinct 107 , Palmetto Point Civic Association, Palmetto WILL NOW VOTE AT PRECINCT 201, FAMILY OF GOD UNITED METHODIST CHURCH, 5601 16 TH Ave E, Palmetto.

, Palmetto Point Civic Association, Palmetto VOTERS IN Precinct 411 , Plantation Village West Rec Hall, Bradenton, WILL NOW VOTE AT PRECINCT 413, SARA BAY BAPTIST CHURCH, 415 67 th Ave W, Bradenton.

, Plantation Village West Rec Hall, Bradenton, VOTERS IN Precincts 403, South Manatee Library; 405, Trailer Estates Auditorium; and 407, Midway Church of Christ (All 3 Precincts) WILL NOW VOTE AT PRECINCT 421, BAYSHORE GARDENS REC CENTER, 6919 26th St W, Bradenton.

Volusia Moves Polling Place, Urges Voters to Bring Own Pens

A polling place in Volusia County is moving following Gov. DeSantis' recommendation to move election precincts that are located at nursing homes or assisted living facilities.

Volusia County Elections Supervisor Lisa Lewis is moving Precinct 212, an election day polling place, from the Good Samaritan Society — Florida Lutheran, to Wayne G. Sanborn Activities Center, at 815 S. Alabama Avenue in DeLand.

Good Samaritan Society is an assisted living facility, and the state is trying to limit who can go into facilities like this for the safety of the residents.

Lewis is also recommending that voters for early voting and on Election Day next Tuesday bring their own pens — blue or black colors only.

"It's theirs, they don’t have to worry about someone else that may have touched it before or it laying on a table there,” Lewis said.

She said her staff is going the extra mile to make sure voters are as safe as their ballots, wiping down every surface between each person. Voters do not have to touch any certain materials if they would prefer not to.

“When you check in we have the EVID screen that, it is designed to use your finger tip to sign on, but they do not have to that. We can print the pass, they can sign that ticket," Lewis said.

Voters don’t have to touch a secrecy sleeve either.

“The secrecy sleeve is designed to keep their ballot secret. There is one race on the ballot, they can actually turn it over and walk with it face down to put it in the machine,” she said.

Lewis said she has received calls from people with respiratory issues that are still afraid of showing up to vote in person. She said it is possible to sign an affidavit allowing someone to come pick up the ballot for them and then bring it back to the polling location. They would just need to do it it within nine days of the election and have their photo ID on hand.

Pinellas Moves Polling Places at Assisted Living Facilities

The Pinellas County elections office is eight Election Day precincts currently located at assisted living facilities, because of Gov. DeSantis's directive.

The county says it's in the process of contacting voters who visit these precincts, and on Election Day will staff extra workers at those original locations so they can direct voters to the new polling places.