ORLANDO, Fla. — Sen. Amy Klobuchar has dropped out of the race for the Democratic nomination for president.

Klobuchar ran as a moderate alternative to the more liberal candidates, and was able to stand out in the crowded field.

She placed third in the New Hampshire primary, which gave her delegates and momentum, but fared poorly in Nevada and South Carolina.

The senator from Minnesota's decision to leave the race comes on the eve of Super Tuesday, where voters in 14 states will vote in the Democratic primaries.

Reports indicate that Klobuchar plans to endorse Vice President Joe Biden. Her campaign says she will join him at a rally in Dallas Monday night.

Klobuchar's departure from the race follows Pete Buttigieg and Tom Steyer, who left the race in the wake of the South Carolina primary.

Still left in the race for the Democratic nomination are Biden, Sen. Bernie Sanders, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.