ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's Presidential Preference Primary is March 17, but voters have at least 10 days before Election Day to start voting.
In Florida, early voting must start by March 7 and end by March 14. Some counties, however, are starting early voting as early as Monday, March 2. All of the counties have early voting sites open throughout the day, and even on the weekends, so you can plan to vote at your convenience.
To vote, all you need is to be a resident of Florida, a United States citizen who is at least 18 years of age, and a Florida-approved picture ID:
- Florida driver's license
- Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles
- United States passport
- Military identification
- Student identification
- Retirement center identification
- Neighborhood association identification
- Public assistance identification
Also, since Florida is a closed primary state, you can only vote in the presidential preference primary if you are a member of the political party that is having a primary: so Democrats can only vote in the Democratic primary, Republicans in the Republican primary (and yes, there is a Republican presidential primary in Florida).
However, in Central Florida, several municipalities in Flagler and Orange counties are also having elections, and if you are a resident in those cities you can vote there.
One more thing — Florida's primary ballots were set late last year so they can be sent out to voters overseas. Because of that, candidates who have dropped out of the races for president since then will be on the primary ballot — over a dozen of them for the Democratic primary, in fact.
Early Voting by County
NOTE: If you do not live in one of the counties below, you can find the information at your county elections office. That info is available on the Florida Division of Elections website.
- BREVARD COUNTY
March 2 — March 14
Weekday Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Weekend: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- FLAGLER COUNTY
March 7 — March 14
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- LAKE COUNTY
March 5 — March 14
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- MARION COUNTY
March 7 — March 14
10 a.m. 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- ORANGE COUNTY
March 2 — March 15
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- OSCEOLA COUNTY
March 2 — March 15
10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- SEMINOLE COUNTY
March 7 — March 14
10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- SUMTER COUNTY
March 7 — March 14
9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE
- VOLUSIA COUNTY
March 7 — March 14
8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Early voting locations and info HERE