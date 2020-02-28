ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida's Presidential Preference Primary is March 17, but voters have at least 10 days before Election Day to start voting.

In Florida, early voting must start by March 7 and end by March 14. Some counties, however, are starting early voting as early as Monday, March 2. All of the counties have early voting sites open throughout the day, and even on the weekends, so you can plan to vote at your convenience.

To vote, all you need is to be a resident of Florida, a United States citizen who is at least 18 years of age, and a Florida-approved picture ID:

Florida driver's license

Florida identification card issued by the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles

United States passport

Military identification

Student identification

Retirement center identification

Neighborhood association identification

Public assistance identification

Also, since Florida is a closed primary state, you can only vote in the presidential preference primary if you are a member of the political party that is having a primary: so Democrats can only vote in the Democratic primary, Republicans in the Republican primary (and yes, there is a Republican presidential primary in Florida).

However, in Central Florida, several municipalities in Flagler and Orange counties are also having elections, and if you are a resident in those cities you can vote there.

One more thing — Florida's primary ballots were set late last year so they can be sent out to voters overseas. Because of that, candidates who have dropped out of the races for president since then will be on the primary ballot — over a dozen of them for the Democratic primary, in fact.

Early Voting by County

NOTE: If you do not live in one of the counties below, you can find the information at your county elections office. That info is available on the Florida Division of Elections website.

BREVARD COUNTY

March 2 — March 14

Weekday Hours: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Weekend: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

FLAGLER COUNTY

March 7 — March 14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

LAKE COUNTY

March 5 — March 14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

MARION COUNTY

March 7 — March 14

10 a.m. 6 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

ORANGE COUNTY

March 2 — March 15

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

OSCEOLA COUNTY

March 2 — March 15

10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

SEMINOLE COUNTY

March 7 — March 14

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE

SUMTER COUNTY

March 7 — March 14

9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Early voting locations and info HERE