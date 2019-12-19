TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — An amendment to raise Florida's minimum wage is cleared to go before voters in 2020, the Florida Supreme Court says.

Minimum wage amendment already has met petition requirements

Raises the state minimum wage to $15 an hour by 2026

Will be on the ballot in November 2020

Justices approved the " Raising Florida's Minimum Wage " amendment for placement on the ballot in an opinion released Thursday.

Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody had asked the court for an opinion from the court on the amendment's validity, along with the financial impact statement. The Florida Supreme Court said it approved the amendment , but would not review the financial impeact statement because it did not have jurisdiction to do that.

The amendment, which is spearheaded by Florida For a Fair Wage and Orlando attorney John Morgan, raises the state minimum wage to $10 an hour on September 30, 2021. The minimum wage would then increase each September 30 by $1 an hour until it reaches $15 an hour in 2026.

After that, the minimum wage would go back to being adjusted for inflation each year.

State records show the citizen's initiative met the requirements to be on the ballot last month. It will be Amendment 2 on the ballot in 2020.