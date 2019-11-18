FLORIDA — Following a series of announcements about over the last few months, wide-ranging from Everglades restoration to lowering healthcare costs, Gov. Ron DeSantis will make his biggest announcement to date: next year's budget.

Governor will share his 2020-2021 proposal at state Capitol

Over the summer, the governor sighed almost $91-billion budget

DeSantis will share his 2020-2021 proposal at the state Capitol in Tallahassee on Monday morning.

In June 2019, DeSantis took pen to paper and put his John Hancock on the almost $91-billion budget .

That budget focused on environmental projects, such as $400 million to restore the Everglades; it also included billions for recovery from hurricanes Irma and Michael and $22 billion for education.

Months later, the governor made waves as he rolled out a proposal to raise starting teacher pay by $10,000 to $47,500, which he said would help stem the teacher shortage.

Some Republicans, like House Speaker Jose Oliva​, worried about the cost of the $600 million investment, compounded when DeSantis more recently proposed an additional $300 million for merit-based teacher bonuses.

The proposal would bring Florida to number two in the nation in terms of starting teacher pay.

Spectrum News will be at the budget unveiling and share highlights.