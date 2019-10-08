WASHINGTON — The White House accused Congressional Democrats Tuesday of violating the president's "constitutionally mandated due process" and announced it would not take part in the House's impeachment inquiry.

White House calls impeachment probe invalid

Letter accuses Democrats of violating constitution

White House blocked US ambassador to the EU from testifying

The eight-page letter comes hours after the Trump administration blocked an ambassador from speaking in a Congressional hearing.

Pat Cipollone, counsel to the president, laid out the argument for not cooperating with the probe in an eight-page letter to House Democrats, which can be read below or on the White House website .

Cipollone says the probe is invalid because the House has not voted to authorize the launch of an impeachment inquiry.

He accused Democrats of denying the president "the right to cross-examine witnesses, call witnesses, receive transcripts of testimony, have access to evidence, to have counsel present, and many other basic rights guaranteed to all Americans."

Cipollone also accused Congress of threatening executive branch officials with punishment for exercising "fundamental constitutional rights and prerogatives."

Earlier Tuesday the White House blocked Gordon Sondland, the ambassador to the European Union, from testifying behind closed doors about the president's dealings with Ukraine.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-California, said Sondland had taken part in conversations regarding military aid to Ukraine, along with Trump's request that Ukraine investigate the Biden family. Schiff says the State Department is impeding requests for those records.

"The failure to produce this witness, the failure to produce these documents, we consider yet additional strong evidence of obstruction of the constitutional functions of Congress, a co-equal branch of government," Schiff said.