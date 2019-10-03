SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — President Donald Trump is returning to Central Florida on Thursday, where he is expected to sign an executive order to contrast his health care proposal with Democrats who are running for president.

President expected to speak at the Villages at 1 p.m. today

RELATED: 5 Things To Know: President Trump In Villages Thursday

He will talk about Medicare in the Villages, the booming community in Sumter County for people 55 years and older.

White House sources tell Spectrum News the president will sign an executive order expanding provisions of the Medicare Advantage program.

Spanish Springs, one of three large squares in the Villages that hosts nightly live entertainment, is where the president will be.

Large law enforcement presence outside the performing arts center where the president will speak. pic.twitter.com/34A3VaJXF2 — Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) October 3, 2019

This whole section is roped off in anticipation for the president's event inside the performing arts center.

People in the community are wondering what Trump has to say.

"Everybody is a little concerned about it, we've heard for years it's not going to last for long, so we're kind of anxious to kind of hear what he has to say," said Mike Mason, a Medicare beneficiary.

Trump is planning to sign an executive order, which according to Bloomberg News, will be called "Protecting Medicare from Socialist Destruction."

Trump will call for expanding provisions of Medicare Advantage, which provides coverage through private companies, with government standards in place.

"We believe when seniors have more options, they make the best decision for their own healthcare as opposed to a one-size government run healthcare system which is really the Democrat's vision for where we should be headed," according to Joe Grogan, White House director of the Domestic Policy Council.

Democrats who support Medicare for all, like senators Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, believe expanding Medicare coverage to everybody will eliminate out of pocket expenses to improve healthcare costs.

Exit polling during the midterm elections showed healthcare was the top issue for voters, which is a topic many are expected to hear during the race for the White House.

Thursday's event is invitation only, but it is expected that both supporters and protestors will be outside the venue.

The president is expected to speak at 1 p.m.