OCALA, Fla. — Kent Guinn will remain the mayor in Ocala after handily winning re-election in the city Tuesday night.

Guinn beat challenger Barbara Fitos, a former Marion County commissioner, 59.1 percent to 40.9 percent.

Fitos challenged Guinn after he recognized Confederate Memorial Day as an official city holiday last April.

Guinn has been mayor of Ocala since 2011, and before that was a councilman.

Meanwhile, Tyrone Oliver and Ira Bethea will face off in a runoff election on November 19th for Ocala City Council district 2. Oliver got 43.8 percent of the vote and Bethea got 32.4 percent, but neither got the needed 50 percent+ 1 to avoid the runoff.

Reginald Landers came in third.