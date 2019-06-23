ORLANDO, Fla. — U.S. Democrats and Republicans are on the clock to make changes to immigration reform after the president tweeted if they do not then 2,000 illegal immigrant families will be deported.

Democrats asked the president to call off the raids

Officials say the raids were canceled due to safety issues

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) raids were planned on Sunday for 10 major U.S. cities including Miami for 2,000 families. They were originally announced last week during President Donald Trump's re-election bid in Orlando.

However, on Saturday, he postponed the nationwide-illegal immigration sweep to deport those living in the U.S., saying he did it at the request of Democrats.

At the request of Democrats, I have delayed the Illegal Immigration Removal Process (Deportation) for two weeks to see if the Democrats and Republicans can get together and work out a solution to the Asylum and Loophole problems at the Southern Border. If not, Deportations start! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2019

The president also tweeted a video of a "wall" being built.

While some Democrats were asking the president to call off the sweeps, three admiration officials stated that the operation was delayed because of concerns about safety to ICE officers after details of the sweep was leaked to the media.

The postponing is another sign of the tough time the Trump administration is having managing the border crisis. The number of people crossing the border has risen dramatically under Trump.

He says the deportations are for 2,000 families with court-ordered removals who have been living in America illegally, saying, "they have run from the law and from the courts."

Top Democrats were critical of the planned arrests; however, others welcomed the postponed sweep.

House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi reacted to the news by tweeting, "Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together."

Mr. President, delay is welcome. Time is needed for comprehensive immigration reform. Families belong together. https://t.co/R9PDrfaKWj — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) June 22, 2019

Even though Orlando was not included in the planned raids, Hispanic leaders in Central Florida are still concerned.

"We need a pathway to citizenship for thousands of DACA individuals, I think we need to grant for Venezuelans that are very much at risk," said Maria Revelles, deputy director of Faith in Florida.

When the president first announced these raids, he gave an eye-catching number "millions of millions" stating, "they'll be removed as fast as they come in."

U.S. Census reports there are an estimated 11 million illegal immigrants living in America.

Reporter Matt Fernandez contributed to this story.