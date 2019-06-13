ORLANDO, Fla. — The first debates for the Democratic presidential primaries takes place later this month in Miami, and we now know the 20 candidates who qualified to be on the debate floor.
The Democratic Party tweeted out the names of the candidates Thursday afternoon.
- Sen. Michael Bennet
- Vice President Joe Biden
- Sen. Cory Booker
- Mayor Pete Buttigieg
- Sec. Julian Castro
- Mayor Bill de Blasio
- Rep. John Delaney
- Rep. Tulsi Gabbard
- Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand
- Sen. Kamala Harris
- Gov. John Hickenlooper
- Gov. Jay Inslee
- Sen. Amy Klobuchar
- Rep. Beto O’Rourke
- Rep. Tim Ryan
- Sen. Bernie Sanders
- Rep. Eric Swalwell
- Sen. Elizabeth Warren
- Ms. Marianne Williamson
- Mr. Andrew Yang
The candidates qualified for the debate through polling and/or grassroots fundraising thresholds. Not all of the Democratic candidates qualified.
The debates will take place over two nights, June 26 and June 27 in Miami. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the debates. The candidates will be split up into groups of 10 via a lottery to determine who goes on stage each night.
Spectrum News will have complete coverage of the debate from Miami as part of Decision 2020 coverage.