ORLANDO, Fla. — The first debates for the Democratic presidential primaries takes place later this month in Miami, and we now know the 20 candidates who qualified to be on the debate floor.

Bennet, Biden, Booker, Buttigieg, Castro, de Blasio, Delaney, Gabbard, Gillibrand, Harris, Hickenlooper, Inslee, Klobuchar, O’Rourke, Ryan, Sanders, Swalwell, Warren, Williamson, and Yang — see you in Miami. 🌴



The Democratic Party tweeted out the names of the candidates Thursday afternoon.

Sen. Michael Bennet

Vice President Joe Biden

Sen. Cory Booker

Mayor Pete Buttigieg

Sec. Julian Castro

Mayor Bill de Blasio

Rep. John Delaney

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand

Sen. Kamala Harris

Gov. John Hickenlooper

Gov. Jay Inslee

Sen. Amy Klobuchar

Rep. Beto O’Rourke

Rep. Tim Ryan

Sen. Bernie Sanders

Rep. Eric Swalwell

Sen. Elizabeth Warren

Ms. Marianne Williamson

Mr. Andrew Yang

The candidates qualified for the debate through polling and/or grassroots fundraising thresholds. Not all of the Democratic candidates qualified.

The debates will take place over two nights, June 26 and June 27 in Miami. NBC, MSNBC and Telemundo are hosting the debates. The candidates will be split up into groups of 10 via a lottery to determine who goes on stage each night.

