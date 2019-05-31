TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's House Speaker publicly condemned a Republican state lawmaker who was caught on audio musing how a bill to penalize gay relationships would "go over."

Audio released from meeting where Rep. Mike Hill spoke

Hill heard making joke about comment regarding putting people in gay relationships to death

Florida House Speaker called on Hill to apologize

As first reported in the Pensacola News Journal, State Rep. Mike Hill, R-Pensacola, spoke last week at a meeting of the Women of Responsible Legislation group, where the statement was made.

A person in the audience is heard quoting a Bible passage in the New Testament which says that a man who has an affair with another man will be put to death.

Another person in the audience is heard saying "Can you introduce legislation?"

The audio shows Hill joining in the laughter from the audience, and then responding, "I wonder how that would go over?"

The News Journal reports the exchange happened in the course of a conversation about discimination protection for members of the LGTBQ community. Hill told the audience the legislation didn't represent the values of Northwest Florida, and he thought being gay was a choice.

But the comments regarding the Bible shocked Orlando State Rep. Carlos Guillermo Smith, who is openly gay. It was particularly shocking, he says, because he worked closely with Hill last year on greyhound racing legislation.

"As a survivor of anti-gay hate violence, I know the consequences of homophobia are real," said Smith, D-Orlando, calling on Hill to apologize or resign.

I’m shocked & disgusted to discover a colleague who I’ve worked closely with would joke about punishing me by death for being gay. As a survivor of anti-gay hate violence, I know the consequences of homophobia are real. @MikeHillfl should apologize to LGBTQ Floridians or RESIGN. https://t.co/BqMoxLc6Vo — Rep. Carlos G Smith (@CarlosGSmith) May 31, 2019

Both Republican and Democratic state lawmakers were quick to condemn Hill for the remarks and urge him to apologize.

Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva also issued a statement, publicly telling Hill, "he owes his colleagues an apology and he owes the Republican caucus a better example of political courage."

Joint statement by myself and Chairman Chris Sprowls on statements by Rep. Mike Hill pic.twitter.com/VdSdAV43fg — Jose Oliva (@RepJoseOliva) May 31, 2019

It's not the only statement from Hill that came out of the Women for Responsible Legislation meeting and has sparked anger online.

Hill also said during the meeting that God had shown him it was time to introduce Alabama-style abortion legislation in Florida.

On Friday, Hill responded to one of Rep. Smith's tweets about the comments with his own, saying he's being attacked for his abortion stance.