DELAND, Fla. — Tuesday is the last day to get mail-in ballots turned in for Volusia County's sales tax referendum.

County voters are taking part in the first all-mail-in ballot election. Ballots were mailed out on May 1 and must be returned to the elections supervisor office in DeLand by 7 p.m. on Tuesday to be counted.

Voters are deciding whether to increase the sales tax by a half-cent to fund infrastructure projects, including roads, sidewalks, bridges, stormwater and flood control. If approved, the sales tax surcharge will alst for 20 years, and a citizens committee would be established to review how the money is used.

The Volusia County Dept. of Elections says 101,557 ballots have been returned so far.

If you have already turned in your ballot, you can check its status on the Dept. of Elections website.