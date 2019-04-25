TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A bill to make texting while driving a primary offense in Florida is closer than ever to the governor's desk.

The Florida Senate voted 33 to 5 Thursday to pass the House version of the bill, ( HB 107 ) substituting it for the Senate version, which was broader and prohibited using any wireless communication device.

However, the Senate added an amendment to the House bill that would ban use of any wireless device while in school zones or work zones. The Florida House will now have to decide what to do with the amended version of the bill.

The bill is the closest Florida has ever gotten to allowing law enforcement to pull over drivers for texting while driving. Right now doing so is a secondary offense, which means officers have to have another reason to pull over a driver in order to cite them for texting while driving.

If the bill passes the Florida Legislature and is signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis, it would go into effect on July 1.