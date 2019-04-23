TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Some teachers would be allowed to carry guns in schools under a bill passed by the Florida Senate Tuesday.

The bill still must be passed in the Florida House before it can be signed by the governor.

SB 7030 makes several school safety changes recommended by the commission that examined the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in 2018.

The most contentious is a plan allowing some classroom teachers to become part of the armed guardian program, if the school districts approve it.

The teachers would have to volunteer, undergo psychological evaluations, and be trained by the county sheriff's office.

The bill also requires school districts to establish or assign safe-school officers, and revise school district zero-tolerance policies.

The bill passed in the Florida Senate, 22 to 17.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this report.