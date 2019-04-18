ORLANDO, Fla. — A quick search shows the word "Florida" comes up 30 times in Volume II of the Mueller report, including a mention that an intelligence arm of the Russian military gained access to at least one Florida county government network.

According to investigators, Russian hackers and companies focused on Florida because of just how crucial the state was in the 2016 election.

The report details how hackers and trolls would use specific messaging to target Florida and Florida voters in an effort to sway the 2016 election. The report states that the first reference — on page 31, refers to the “Internet Research Agency" or "IRA," which is a Russian based company that uses social media to influence political campaigns.

The Mueller report says the IRA held a series of Pro-Trump rallies in Florida in August 2016.

Another interesting reference talks about the Twitter handle "@TEN_GOP"

The Twitter handle claimed to be run by Tennessee Republicans, but was really run by Russian trolls. In 2016, President Trump actually re-tweeted a message by @TEN_GOP that said: #VoterFraud by counting tens of thousands of ineligible mail in Hilary votes being reported in Broward County, Florida.

Page 51 in Volume II of the Mueller report says the GRU, which is an intelligence arm of the Russian military, sent spearphishing emails to more than 120 email accounts used by Florida county officials responsible for overseeing the 2016 election.

The report goes on to say GRU actually gained access to at least one Florida county government network. The report does not say which county that was. That may have been in a redacted area.