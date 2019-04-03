TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Students from Central Florida, Tampa and across the state are traveling to Tallahassee Wednesday to protest a bill in the legislature that would arm classroom teachers.

Students are holding a March for Our Lives Day of Action, addressing their concerns directly with state lawmakers at the capitol.

They are protesting a bill that would expand the Guardian Program. That program was passed in the wake of last year's Parkland shooting, allowing non-instructional school personnel to carry guns on campus.

Republican lawmakers are taking it a step further this year, based on recommendations from a state panel, to allow classroom teachers to carry guns as well.

They argue it could save lives, stopping a school shooter well before police arrive on the scene.

However, the students protesting, along with the teachers' union, oppose the plan over concerns the guns could get into the wrong hands or an officer could mistake a teacher for a shooter.

The Florida House of Representatives will open up debate on the bill Wednesday, necessary before a vote on the House floor.