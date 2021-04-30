ORLANDO, Fla. – Just hearing the words White Castle might immediately bring you nostalgia and joy, depending on where you grew up.
On May 3, a record-breaking one opens in Central Florida as an attraction.
- White Castle is touted as America’s first fast-food hamburger chain, known best for their steamy lil' sliders. There are 360 locations in the U.S.
- The family-owned restaurant chain is now celebrating its 100th birthday.
- The newest one is opening May 3 at O-Town West, a $1 billion mixed-use development at the intersection of Palm Parkway and Daryl Carter Parkway off of Interstate 4. This mark's White Castle's return to Florida since operating four restaurants in Miami in the 1960s.
- White Castle's best-selling item is its cheeseburger slider.
- The Orlando location created 120 new jobs. Fans of the brand are called “Cravers.”