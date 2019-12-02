DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — If you know what Sessions Bar at the Hard Rock Daytona looks like, you're about to get whiplash.

'Miracle' is a Christmas-themed cocktail bar

It'll be at Hard Rock Daytona through December 30

Want more holiday coverage? Visit your Holiday Headquarters.

Daytona Beach is one of 100 places in the country with this holiday pop-up bar concept, and it's now almost unrecognizably festive.

Here's what you need to know about the pop-up bar:

1. About the Bar: Miracle is a Christmas-themed pop-up cocktail bar that serves holiday cocktails in a festive setting with kitschy décor, craft cocktails and nostalgic energy. Hard Rock Daytona's team had most of the creative control when sticking to their beachside, art deco vibe.

2. Where is it? The pop-up is at Sessions Bar inside the hotel. The backs of the chairs, the restaurant's columns, the walls, the ceiling, the windows, the glassware and bar utensils are now entirely decked out and themed.

3. Drink names: Hard Rock has an edge, so some of the names of the drinks might be too risque for this article, but not these: Chrismapolitan, Snowball Old Fashioned, Run Run Rudolph Bad Santa (served hot), SanTaRex, and Jingle Balls Nog.

4. The menu: New holiday-themed menu items include Jingle Bells Rockefeller (baked oysters), You Sleigh Me (jumbo shrimp, calamari, fish, spaghetti Fra Diablo sauce), among others.

5. When is it open? The Miracle pop-up is open to the public nightly until midnight through December 30, 2019. (The restaurant is open 7 a.m. - 11 p.m. daily).