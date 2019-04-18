NATIONWIDE — Song master and musical giant Barry Manilow has created a new project that will help a high school band.
- Grammy, Tony and Emmy-Winning performing artist Barry Manilow is celebrating 500 shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and the historic International Theater. He is now there until October 2019.
- The Manilow Music Project is searching for one deserving high school band to win $100,000 in free instruments and uniforms.
- To apply, click on Manilow Music Project and upload your video.
- Deadline for entry is May 2, 2019.
- Manilow drops a brand new album in June called Night Songs II. The original Night Songs came out in 2014.