NATIONWIDE — Song master and musical giant Barry Manilow has created a new project that will help a high school band.

Grammy, Tony and Emmy-Winning performing artist Barry Manilow is celebrating 500 shows at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and the historic International Theater. He is now there until October 2019.



The Manilow Music Project is searching for one deserving high school band to win $100,000 in free instruments and uniforms.



To apply, click on Manilow Music Project and upload your video.



Deadline for entry is May 2, 2019.



Manilow drops a brand new album in June called Night Songs II. The original Night Songs came out in 2014.