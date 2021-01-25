Parts of New York's economy shutdown due to a spike in COVID-19 cases can begin to reopen as a year-end increase in cases is starting to decline, Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Monday said.

Projections developed for the state have shown cases are expected to continue to fall, Cuomo said during a stop at the Roswell Park Cancer Institute in Buffalo.

"It's been a bumpy ride to get here," Cuomo said. "Not only are we are the way down, but the experts tell us that's going to continue."

This is leading state officials to reopen parts of the economy that have closed. On Monday, Cuomo announced elective surgeries in yellow and orange zones in Erie County can resume again.

"I think we're at a new place now and can adjust that valve," Cuomo said. “We’re seeing that spike come down. ...So now we can start making adjustments."

Cuomo had urged cautioned late last year ahead of the holiday season, expecting a wave of COVID cases due to family gatherings.

New York has administered about 1.5 million vaccine doses. Cuomo announced 167 people have died of COVID-19 in New York in the last day. There was an increase in hospitalizations by 117 patients, but the seven-day average has shown an overall decline.

The state's positive rate in the last day stood at 5.47%.