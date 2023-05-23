TAMPA, Fla. — The University of South Florida’s vision of an on-campus football stadium moved closer to reality Tuesday.

The school’s board of trustees’ finance committee voted unanimously to approve a financial plan for the stadium project during a virtual meeting. The USF board previously approved the stadium design.

What You Need To Know USF's Board of Trustee's finance committee approved financial plan Tuesdau for on-campus stadium



Project still needs full board approval and state university system Board of Governors



School optimistic $340-million, 35,000-seat facility will open for 2026 season

The total stadium cost is anticipated to be $340 million.

The breakdown of costs includes USF spending $140 million. The other $200 million would be borrowed over 20 years.

According to Spectrum Bay News 9’s partner newspaper the Tampa Bay Times, the school’s portion would include $50 million in donations from the USF Foundation, $31 million from the capital improvement fund and $59 million from an expected sale of broadband equipment and licenses.



Full approval could come as soon as June 13 at the entire board of trustees meeting. Approval from the state university system’s Board of Governors would have to follow.

USF officials want to open the 35,000 seat facility in time for the 2026 season.