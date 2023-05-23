ST. LOUIS — Four Axiom Mission 2 (Ax-2) astronauts launched into space earlier this week along with a specially-made teddy bear that has two purposes for both in space and on Earth.

St. Louis-based Build-A-Bear Workshop and Axiom Space partnered to create the teddy bear named GiGi, which will serve as a zero-gravity indicator inside the spacecraft of the Ax-2. Wearing Axiom Space’s next-generation spacesuit, GiGi will be a visual indicator for when the spacecraft reaches the weightlessness of microgravity, according to a press release.

Children can read and follow GiGi’s journey by visiting her blog that is “designed to help kids to help kids see themselves through unBEARlievable experience,” the press release states.

"Axiom Space is excited to partner with the iconic brand Build-A-Bear to encourage children of all ages to learn about space exploration and our efforts to expand access to microgravity for individuals, countries and institutions to conduct meaningful scientific research," said Sandra Nelson, vice president of marketing, Axiom Space.

"GiGi was designed and built for the next generation of space explorers who will enable us to explore beyond, build a sustainable future in low-Earth orbit, and realize the extensive science research that will be achievable with their involvement and active participation in STEAM."

Those who want their own GiGi can purchase Axiom Space Bears exclusively on Build-A-Bear and Axiom Space websites.

"Guests dream big at Build-A-Bear, and the opportunity to partner with Axiom Space as part of the Ax-2 mission and send GiGi, the furry fifth crew member, to space is a special honor that we hope inspires youth across the globe to reach for the stars, pursue adventures, and follow their passion," said Sharon Price John, president and chief executive officer at Build-A-Bear.

"With Build-A-Bear's 25-year history of creating special moments, our GiGi wearing the next-generation spacesuit, has the wonderful opportunity to be part of history as the Ax-2 crew's zero-gravity indicator."

The Ax-2 crew members are Cmdr. Peggy Whitson and Pilot John Shoffner, both from the United States, and Mission Specialists Ali Alqarni and Rayyanah Barnawi, both representing the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, according to the press release.

Their mission is to expand access to the International Space Station and low-Earth orbit by conducting research, investigating new technologies and more. They also will continue to lay the groundwork needed to build out and operate the Axiom Station, the world’s first commercial space station, according to an Axiom Space press release.

For more information about the mission, click here.