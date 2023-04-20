ORLANDO, Fla. — There will be a brand new way to travel soon at Orlando International Airport.

Brightline is unveiling their new station inside the airport Thursday.

Tickets go on sale in May.

What You Need To Know Brightline train station at Orlando International Airport being unveiled Thursday



High-speed Brightlain train from airport to South Florida set to debut soon



The station at Orlando International Airport measures 37,350 square feet and features two train platforms; station also has two lounges

Brightline is hoping that designing a luxury-style, high-speed train, more travelers will be enticed to not take their cars from Orlando to Miami and vice versa.

The station at Orlando International Airport measures 37,350 square feet and features two train platforms, each as long as the Eiffel Tower. Brightline is currently the only rail system in America that screens all passengers and bags prior to boarding.

The station also has two lounges: a smart and a premium lounge.

Brightline expecting to create a $6.4 billion economic impact on Florida’s economy over the next eight years.



Brightline said in a statement that it anticipates creating more than 2,000 jobs following the conclusion of construction.

The opening date for the route to Miami is expectected to open sometime later this year, possibly by the summer, but no specific date has been announced yet.