ORLANDO, Fla. — Serving up 80s and 90s nostalgia, JoJo’s ShakeBAR is the next-generation restaurant coming to Pointe Orlando on International Drive.

Highlighting “Shakes, Fries and Damn Good Vibes,” the themed diner plays on your favorite childhood diner fares and elevates them to the next level.

Customers are transported back to simpler time with vintage tongue-in-cheek details and nods to Central Florida’s iconic attractions.

The 4,239 square-foot restaurant with interior and patio seating has something for everyone.

The menu includes diner classics, salads, gluten-free and vegan options, hand-crafted cocktails, decadent desserts and over the-top Biggie Shakes.

Their specialty cocktail program includes a very pointed whiskey selection and two draught beers that rotate seasonally.

Guests can sit under JoJo’s signature glittering disco ball as bright pink neon clouds ‘drip’ from the ceiling, grab a seat at the Pastry Bar and enjoy a swing-out stool while watching JoJo’s chocolatiers dip gourmet treats, or stop by the walk-up window for treats on the go.

The first ever JoJo’s opened in Chicago in 2019, and Orlando’s location is the first one in Florida.

The restaurant’s Grand Opening weekend is Saturday, March 18 and Sunday, March 19.

Reservations are now available. For more information on the diner, visit their website.