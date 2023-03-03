DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach is already full of riders for the 82nd annual Bike Week.

For the next 10 days, organizers expect hotels and businesses across the region to be packed with visitors for the world’s largest motorcycle event.

On a chaotic morning at an oceanfront Daytona Beach hotel, general manager Jim Berkley said he was prepared for a complete sell out, but this year all 744 rooms were booked out more quickly than usual.

“Typically, we don’t start selling out until the Friday night when Bike Week begins, like tonight," he said. "However, our sellout started Wednesday night."

The hotel lobby was filling with bike enthusiasts Friday morning, with people checking in wearing past Bike Week T-shirts and luggage. Behind the desk, Berkley said his staff and hotel are prepared.

“We have extended hours in all of our outlets, we have a lot of outdoor activities, and it’s just a lot of planning and ultimately executing this over a very extended citywide event of 10 days for Bike Week 2023,” Berkley said.

For the people planning the weeklong event, like Janet Kersey at the Daytona Regional Chamber of Commerce, the sound of a busy hotel was music to her ears.

“You know this is very important to us," she said. "It’s a way to start the year out after you’ve been through so many things."

Data show that Volusia County suffered $852 million in storm damage from hurricanes Ian and Nicole, and Kersey said the county's businesses worked tirelessly to get back on their feet for a busy spring.

“We have worked very, very hard since the hurricanes to make sure things are right for our visitors that come in town," she said. "Most important to us is our safety of our visitors. We do have some hotels that are still trying to get themselves back up."

The event and its impact is stretching across the state, with events and visitors in Orlando and as far north as Jacksonville, Kersey said.

Back at the Hilton, Berkley said his staff is ready to hit the gas on one of the year’s biggest weeks.

“We’re now just gliding right into Bike Week, and we’re expecting the attendee count to surpass any other prior attendee counts that have ever happened in Bike Week in Daytona Beach,” he said, adding that at least 100,000 visitors are expected in the city over the next 10 days.

However, Berkley said he did know of some area hotels that were unable to get their full inventory of rooms repaired in the for the weekend, which might have led to increased demand elsewhere.

At the chamber, Kersey said this month alone will bring in $1 million in hotel taxes.

2023 Bike Week will continue the next 10 days with special events, merchandise and other programming.