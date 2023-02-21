ORLANDO, Fla. — Central Florida residents can look forward to an exciting new transportation option as Brightline train service prepares to launch its Orlando route in the second quarter of 2023.

With the expansion project now 90% complete, the train service is only a few months away from becoming a reality.

Brightline's expansion to Orlando is expected to be a game changer for the area, with the potential to bring in more visitors and stimulate economic growth

The news has already generated excitement among local businesses, particularly in the tourism industry.

Dan Giordano, the general manager at Rosen Shingle Creek, is optimistic about the impact that the rail service will have on his business and the area as a whole.

“I think that will definitely breed additional activity here in the marketplace rather than schlepping a couple hours on the turnpike,” said Giordano.

He said while he can’t estimate how much this rail service between south Florida and Orlando will boost business — he is optimistic.

“It is kind of too soon to tell at this point right now its been a lot of the drive traffic that been driving the demand and now add rail to that and it is only going to enhance it would be my guess,” said Giordano. "With Brightline I anticipate things getting more fluid from a transportation stand point, you have to be able to get around that is very, very, important.”

In addition to the train service, plans are already underway for a SunRail extension that will run between the Orange County Convention Center and the train station, making it easier for passengers to travel to their final destinations.