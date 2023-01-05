FLORIDA — Floridians affected by Hurricane Ian only have a week left to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance. The deadline to apply for help from FEMA is Jan. 12.

Florida counties eligible for federal aid include Brevard, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Flagler, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Lake, Lee, Manatee, Monroe, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Putnam, Sarasota, Seminole, St. Johns and Volusia.

“Every eligible Floridian that was impacted by Hurricane Ian should apply for assistance,” said Fflorida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie. “There are many programs that survivors may be eligible for but aren’t aware of because they either haven’t applied or their applications are incomplete. Now is the time to get all the necessary documents together and apply for assistance before next week’s deadline.”

If eligible, disaster assistance may include:

Financial assistance for temporary housing for survivors who are unable to live in their primary homes, such as rental assistance or reimbursement for hotel costs;

Funds to homeowners to help repair or replace disaster-caused damage or loss to their primary residence, including privately owned access routes, such as driveways, roads or bridges; and

Funds for disaster-caused expenses and serious needs, such as repair or replacement of personal property and vehicles, funds for moving and storage, medical, dental, childcare and other pre-approved miscellaneous items.

To apply for aid or update your application, visit disasterassistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

Those in need of temporary housing solutions and temporary or permanent repairs to their homes may also apply for the State of Florida’s Temporary Housing and Sheltering Program by visiting the Unite Florida Hurricane Ian Recovery Portal at IanRecovery.fl.gov/Unite or calling 800-892-0948. Applicants for the state’s temporary sheltering initiatives must first apply for FEMA assistance to avoid a duplication of benefits by the state.